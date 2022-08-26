Vanessa Bryant Is Donating Her Lawsuit Win To Somewhere Special

Vanessa Bryant has won her lawsuit against Los Angeles County officials, and she has pledged the proceeds to a worthy cause.

On August 24, Vanessa and her co-plaintiff Chris Chester, who lost his wife and daughter in the same accident that killed Kobe and Gianna Bryant and five others, were awarded $31 million in their case. Per CNN, it was confirmed in court that the first responders did share photos of the remains of the late basketball star and Chester's deceased loved ones. Both Vanessa and Chester asserted that they experienced mental distress due to the inappropriate and non-consensual sharing of their family's sensitive images.

The outlet reported that the jury found that LA County officials did not have policies in place that could have prevented the incident. Following the verdict, Vanessa took to Instagram to share her delight. "All for you! I love you! JUSTICE for Kobe and Gigi!" she wrote.

Now having been awarded $16 million (Chester was given $15 million), Vanessa revealed what she plans to do with the money.