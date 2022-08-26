Richard Simmons Makes Rare Statement Amid Public Interest In His Reclusive Life

Richard Simmons is speaking out as interest in what's really going on with him continue to swirl. Simmons, who hasn't been seen in public in years, has been subject to plenty of speculation over the years about why he suddenly took a giant step away from the public eye. You may remember some out there rumors claiming he was actually being held hostage in his own home (which he was forced to deny) though the world once again got to gossiping as a new documentary sought to find out more about the reclusive life he chooses to lead today and what inspired it.

The Hulu and Fox streaming special, titled "TMZ Investigates: What Really Happened to Richard Simmons," shed a little more light on why the former flamboyant fitness enthusiast may have decided to live a more personal life. In it, TMZ managing editor Fabian Garcia claimed Simmons supposedly has a birth defect that could be affecting his mobility, claiming, "He was born without a full set of bones in his foot and it causes physical and emotional problems." It was also suggested Simmons may potentially have gained weight as a result of his health issues, which may go some way to explain why he's decided to shun the spotlight after years of enthusiastically teaching others how to get and stay fit through exercise.

Simmons himself didn't speak out in the investigative doc — but he is speaking out now.