Shia LaBeouf Reveals Just How Dark His Life Had Become
Shia LaBeouf was one of Hollywood's most bankable stars, until he wasn't. In recent years, the actor has been plagued by non-stop controversy, including accusations of repeated plagiarism, multiple arrests, and a very serious legal dispute involving FKA Twigs. The British actor-musician filed a civil lawsuit against her ex in December 2020, claiming she suffered "relentless abuse" from LaBeouf and that their relationship was a "living nightmare," per Rolling Stone. As the outlet has learned, the trial will now go before a jury on April 17, 2023 and LaBeouf will face allegations of sexual battery, assault, and intentional infliction of emotional abuse.
What's more, the actor's professional life has also taken another blow as Olivia Wilde told Variety in August 2022 that she had to let LaBeouf go from her second directorial project, "Don't Worry Darling," because "his process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions." According to Wilde, he brought a "combative energy" to the set which she didn't approve of and so, she cast Harry Styles in his place. LaBeouf clapped back, telling Looper, "The narrative circulating is false and traducing." Now, he's getting ready to make his return to the big screen, starring in "Padre Pio," which will debut during Venice Days in September, per Variety. However, the road to his big movie comeback was anything but easy.
Shia LaBeouf gets candid about his mental health
While promoting his upcoming film, Abel Ferrara's "Padre Pio," Shia LaBeouf sat down with Bishop Robert Barron and spoke candidly about how religion saved him. Sharing how he and Ferrara met in "a spiritual program" held on zoom, LaBeouf said he was offered the opportunity to play the Italian saint at the lowest point in his life. "My life was on fire, I was walking out of hell," he recalled. "I didn't want to be an actor anymore and my life was a mess, complete mess, and I'd hurt a lot of people." He said he felt shame and guilt and "had a yearning not to be here anymore." The actor couldn't believe he was being considered for the part. "At this point I'm nuclear," LaBeouf said. "Nobody wants to talk to me, including my mother. My manager's not calling. The agent's not calling. I'm not connected to the business anymore."
However, Ferrara demanded he do some serious research, so LaBeouf drove up to California's San Lorenzo Seminary and started living in their parking lot. One of the friars encouraged him to read the Gospel of Matthew, and it proved life changing as LaBeouf immersed himself in the study of Catholicism. It gave him hope, pushing him to let go of his old life and failures and start fresh. It also switched his perspective on FKA twigs' civil lawsuit. Without naming names, he said, "She is for me a saint in my life; she saved my life."
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255).