Shia LaBeouf Reveals Just How Dark His Life Had Become

While promoting his upcoming film, Abel Ferrara's "Padre Pio," Shia LaBeouf sat down with Bishop Robert Barron and spoke candidly about how religion saved him. Sharing how he and Ferrara met in "a spiritual program" held on zoom, LaBeouf said he was offered the opportunity to play the Italian saint at the lowest point in his life. "My life was on fire, I was walking out of hell," he recalled. "I didn't want to be an actor anymore and my life was a mess, complete mess, and I'd hurt a lot of people." He said he felt shame and guilt and "had a yearning not to be here anymore." The actor couldn't believe he was being considered for the part. "At this point I'm nuclear," LaBeouf said. "Nobody wants to talk to me, including my mother. My manager's not calling. The agent's not calling. I'm not connected to the business anymore."

However, Ferrara demanded he do some serious research, so LaBeouf drove up to California's San Lorenzo Seminary and started living in their parking lot. One of the friars encouraged him to read the Gospel of Matthew, and it proved life changing as LaBeouf immersed himself in the study of Catholicism. It gave him hope, pushing him to let go of his old life and failures and start fresh. It also switched his perspective on FKA twigs' civil lawsuit. Without naming names, he said, "She is for me a saint in my life; she saved my life."

