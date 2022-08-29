Måneskin's Spicy 2022 VMAs Performance Has Fans Upset For An Unexpected Reason

The 2022 MTV VMAs on August 28 were the talk of the town with incredible performances from Lizzo, Bad Bunny, Nicki Minaj, and more. Throw in a weird appearance from Johnny Depp and other interesting moments, and the night was pretty on-brand for MTV. However, there's one performance that had viewers and social media in a bit of an uproar.

Italian rock band Måneskin attended this year's awards, paying homage to hip hop legend Lil' Kim with their outfits for the night, per Entertainment Tonight. They even made VMA history by being the first Italian group to win the Best Alternative Video award for "I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE." Not too shabby!

So, when it came time for the group to actually grace the VMA stage, fans were really excited for them to perform. But that excitement came quickly crashing down as the performance went on — so what went wrong?