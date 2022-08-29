Jennifer Lopez Blasts Ben Affleck Wedding Privacy Violation

Jennifer Lopez couldn't help but express her disappointment when footage of her serenading Ben Affleck at their Georgia wedding made rounds on the internet. In a clip obtained by TMZ, J.Lo was seen singing an unknown song dedicated to her new husband, gushing how she "can't get enough" of him. However, Lopez revealed that it was taken without their consent.

"This was taken without permission ... I don't know where you all are getting it from [because] we had NDAs and asked everyone to not share anything," Lopez wrote in a comment on Instagram, adding that whatever is made public should be "our choice to share." She went on to say that when she's "ready," she will share what she feels like sharing on her newsletter, OnTheJLo.

Understandably, Lopez and Affleck make privacy their priority, as the lack of it was what tore them apart the first time. "I would say [media attention] was about 50 percent [of what destroyed our relationship]. The idea that people hate you and they hate you together and that being together is poison and ugly and toxic and the thing none of us want to be part of," Affleck told "The Howard Stern Show" in 2021 (via Harper's Bazaar). Lopez echoed the same sentiment in her interview with Rolling Stone. "It was one of the happiest times of my life," she said in February 2022. "But also, there was this other thing happening where we were being criticized, and it really destroyed our relationship from the inside out."