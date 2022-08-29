The Kardashians' Reported Reaction To Scott Disick's New Romance Is Telling

The Kardashian clan's reaction to Scott Disick's new relationship has been decidedly positive. A source close to the famous family told ET that they are "super supportive," given that the TV personality is "happy and healthy and the kids are good." Kourtney Kardashian, with whom Disick shares three children, is also on board with it, according to Hollywood Life. "Kourtney has known Kimberly for many years, and she actually thinks this is a good match for Scott," an insider told the mag, while a second added, "Kourtney would love nothing more than for Scott to settle down into a healthy relationship and she totally supports this. They have her blessing."

As for Disick reportedly being excommunicated from the family, it turns out that rumor missed the mark — at least according to family matriarch, Kris Jenner (per the Daily Mail). "Scott will NEVER be excommunicated from our family.... he's the father of my grandchildren and a special part of our family... we love him and not true," she commented on the Paper Magazine Instagram page. We can't help but appreciate all the love coming from the Kardashian clan. This could be a sign that they've moved past any prior beef and the Kardashians are eager for Disick to find love.