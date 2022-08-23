Scott Disick Held Hands With Rumored Old Flame Before His Car Accident

From everything we know about Scott Disick's frightening car accident, it could have been much worse than it was, but thankfully, the reality star managed to escape with minor injuries. It doesn't appear as though Disick was impaired, and that the crash might have happened because he was speeding, according to Page Six.

Well, it also appears as though Disick might have been a little busy holding hands with another ex before his car accident — Kimberly Stewart. Yes, as in Rod Stewart's daughter. They were spotted dining at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California on Sunday, August 21, as detailed by the Daily Mail. Disick and Kimberly apparently go way back as her mother Alana Stewart told People back in 2015 that they are old friends. She said that both Kimberly and her son Sean "introduced Scott to Kourtney. I was there when it happened, so I can tell you they're all great pals. Scott and Kimberly and Sean are great friends and they have been for many years and Kimberly and Sean love Kourtney."

Well, seeing how Disick could really use a good friend right now, it's a good thing that Kimberly is by his side — for better or worse. Now, whether or not their tight friendship turns into something else remains to be seen.