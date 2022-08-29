Apollo Nida Slams Ex-Wife Phaedra Parks' Breakup Behavior In RHOA Return

Given "RHOA" queen bee Kandi Burruss's ultimatum about recasting Phaedra Parks, it's still unlikely we'll see her rejoining her former show anytime soon. However, the same can't be said for her ex-husband, Apollo Nida. On the August 28 episode of "RHOA," Nida made his grand return after last appearing in Season 7 in 2015. Despite how several cast members feel toward Parks, many of them have remained friendly with Nida following his exit from the show, prison sentence for fraud, and resulting divorce.

Interestingly, Nida's appearance came in the form of a sit-down with cast member Shereé Whitfield. They never had many scenes together, but now they have something in common: Whitfield's ex-boyfriend Tyrone is a recently released former inmate, much like Nida. After Whitfield asked Nida for advice, the conversation quickly shifted to his feelings on Parks. It soon became clear that they still aren't on the best of terms: "When my ex left me, you know, she left me basically to die, you know? Phaedra basically left me to rot ... When it first happened she wasn't there. My first sentencing, she wasn't there. My self-surrendering she wasn't there. Basically not allowing me to see my children."

In addition to their former relationships, Whitfield and Nida also discussed the possibility of him participating in her long-awaited fashion show. With other former cast cameos, including Lisa Wu and Dwight Eubanks, this season of "RHOA" is a trip down memory lane.