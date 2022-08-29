Hakeem Nicks' Giants Super Bowl Ring Sells For Staggering Price

As the former NFL star of the New York Giants and Indianapolis Colts, Hakeem Nicks is a member of an elite club of decorated athletes. However, the ex football star just joined an even more exclusive club: athletes who've auctioned off their Super Bowl rings. Recently, TMZ Sports broke the news that Nicks was utilizing Heritage Auctions to sell his ring, won against the New England Patriots in 2012. And while, in the past, some former professionals have resorted to selling their rings for dental hygiene, tax debt, or even drugs, according to Mental Floss, Nicks is selling his ring all in the name of charity.

Originally, the ring — encrusted with diamonds and blue sapphires — was supposed to garner around $80,000. However, as TMZ reports, there's an intensely devoted Nicks' fan out there who thought the ring was worth far more, to the tune of $117,000. As impressive as it is to garner nearly $40,000 more than the estimated valuation, there are athletes who've racked up even bigger paydays for their rings.