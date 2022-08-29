The Truth About Ashley Graham's Husband, Justin Ervin

Many know that Ashley Graham is a model, speaker, TV personality, businesswoman, and overall baddie! She's also a proud wife to husband Justin Ervin, who is often seen supporting his wifey at different events.

The couple met in church (during a talk about porn, interestingly enough). Per Glamour, Graham recalled in her memoir that their story wasn't quite love at first sight. Ervin was sweet enough, though, so Graham agree to a date at a coffee shop. However, the date went left when he asked her to go dutch to test her intentions. "I paid my share of the $5.25 and thought, 'This is the last date,'" she recalled. Ervin eventually won her over with his consistency, open communication, and romantic date ideas. The two were married in 2010, and are now proud parents to three boys — toddler Isaac and infant twins Malachi and Roman who were born earlier this year.

With Graham getting a lot of the shine for her work, some may not know too much about Ervin. However, he has a lot going for himself too.