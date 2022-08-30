The Drama Surrounding Vanderpump Rules Star Scheana Shay's Wedding Just Won't Stop
Just when you thought the drama surrounding Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' wedding was over, recent revelations suggest otherwise.
In case you missed it, Scheana and Davies tied the knot in Cancun, Mexico, on August 23 in front of their "Vanderpump Rules" co-stars and closest friends and family. Per People, Scheana chose to be more laidback with the celebrations compared to her first wedding to ex-husband Mike Shay. Still, it had some nice touches to it. "They had everything I wanted: the glass platform over the pool, a lazy river, a little waterpark," she told the outlet. "It was family-friendly and it just felt right. We needed something that would be good for her and also fun for our guests."
Leading up to the wedding, there were already a string of controversies, including Scheana's engagement ring. Fans criticized how Davies likely overpaid for her morganite ring, but Scheana came to his defense, saying she never wanted a diamond anyway. Lisa Vanderpump also skipped the celebrations, but she made sure to throw Scheana a pre-wedding party in the Hollywood Hills.
But, as Scheana and Davies exchanged "I Do's," it turns out there was someone else who was unexpectedly absent.
Katie Maloney was 'disinvited' to Scheana Shay's wedding
A couple of Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' "Vanderpump Rules" co-stars were present at their wedding, including Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss, who were also part of Shay's bridal party, along with Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, both of whom were Davies' groomsmen, per People. Fans who followed the festivities also know that Katie Maloney was in Cancun for a girls' trip with VPR alum Kristina Kelly, but she was notably absent from the wedding, as she was apparently no longer invited.
"She was disinvited and rocked up anyway for a 'girls trip,'" Davies wrote on Instagram in response to a fan who noted that Maloney was indeed not present at the nuptials. According to reports, Maloney caught her ex Tom Schwartz making out with Leviss prior to the ceremony and caused a scene. "Katie went off and cameras were rolling on the entire thing. She was screaming at them, and they were yelling back," a source told HollywoodLife. Meanwhile, Maloney seemed unbothered by both the speculations and Davies' remarks, as she simply wrote a nonchalant comment on Instagram. "I'm enjoying all the untruths," she penned.
Shay, on the other hand, hasn't responded to all the drama happening beyond the celebrations and is simply happy that they got to spend time with the people they love. "Just being able to have our amazing family and friends here is all we need, and just enjoying being in the moment with each other," she said.