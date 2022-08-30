The Drama Surrounding Vanderpump Rules Star Scheana Shay's Wedding Just Won't Stop

Just when you thought the drama surrounding Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' wedding was over, recent revelations suggest otherwise.

In case you missed it, Scheana and Davies tied the knot in Cancun, Mexico, on August 23 in front of their "Vanderpump Rules" co-stars and closest friends and family. Per People, Scheana chose to be more laidback with the celebrations compared to her first wedding to ex-husband Mike Shay. Still, it had some nice touches to it. "They had everything I wanted: the glass platform over the pool, a lazy river, a little waterpark," she told the outlet. "It was family-friendly and it just felt right. We needed something that would be good for her and also fun for our guests."

Leading up to the wedding, there were already a string of controversies, including Scheana's engagement ring. Fans criticized how Davies likely overpaid for her morganite ring, but Scheana came to his defense, saying she never wanted a diamond anyway. Lisa Vanderpump also skipped the celebrations, but she made sure to throw Scheana a pre-wedding party in the Hollywood Hills.

But, as Scheana and Davies exchanged "I Do's," it turns out there was someone else who was unexpectedly absent.