Laverne Cox Has The Best Reaction To Getting Mistaken For Beyoncé
Let's be honest. Getting mistaken for Beyoncé is pretty much THE dream for any of us. Having someone think we're the Queen Bey, the superwoman with the beautiful family, career of dreams, and $500 million bank account, according to Celebrity Net Worth? Yeah, that sounds pretty good to us. But it's probably even better if you're a total superfan like Laverne Cox.
The former "Orange Is The New Black" star has made no secret at all about how much she admires the "Break My Soul" hitmaker, having gushed over the superstar in multiple interviews over the years. Cox even shared how she would try to channel the star when she appeared in "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" TV remake in 2016, telling Cosmopolitan that when she was tired she'd think, "'Beyoncé. Beyoncé does this.' You have to just put in the work." Cox added, "Beyoncé represents excellence. Her work ethic is like nobody else I've ever seen." Not only had Cox gushed over Beyoncé multiple times, though, she even joined forces with her back in 2017 to model for an Ivy Park campaign. And she totally slayed, btw.
But while we know Cox loves her a little Queen Bey (and, hey, who doesn't?) how does she actually feel about being mistaken for the mom of three?
Laverne Cox in a mask looks just like Beyoncé
Sorry, Beyoncé fans! But that wasn't Queen Bey you spotted at the US Open cheering on Serena Williams. Though we know Williams and Beyoncé are close, it was actually Laverne Cox who was sporting a face mask in the audience — and she had a whole lot of fun with this case of mistaken identity. "Not me getting mistaken for @Beyonce at the #USOpen tonight then trending on Twitter as the internet cackles over the mistaken identity," she wrote on Instagram alongside a quick shot from Twitter from the tennis match. "These tweets are funny as hell. Enjoy!!!"
Plenty of fans had a lot of fun of the case of mistaken identity on Twitter, with one writing, "2nd biggest winner tonight: Laverne Cox who was mistaken for Beyoncé all night. Which is a career highlight for literally anyone." Another wrote, "I know Laverne Cox is cocky as hell right now and should be cuz if I got mistaken for Beyoncé on national television I would never shut up." Us too!
This isn't the first time this has happened, though. Cox — who's admitted Beyoncé is her hair inspiration — actually opened up about being mistaken for Beyoncé to Allure back in 2019, admitting, "We look nothing alike." She admitted that people sometimes see her Black skin and blonde hair and automatically assume she's Beyoncé, adding, "She invented everything because she is Beyoncé. So in a way, it's a compliment."