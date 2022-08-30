Laverne Cox Has The Best Reaction To Getting Mistaken For Beyoncé

Let's be honest. Getting mistaken for Beyoncé is pretty much THE dream for any of us. Having someone think we're the Queen Bey, the superwoman with the beautiful family, career of dreams, and $500 million bank account, according to Celebrity Net Worth? Yeah, that sounds pretty good to us. But it's probably even better if you're a total superfan like Laverne Cox.

The former "Orange Is The New Black" star has made no secret at all about how much she admires the "Break My Soul" hitmaker, having gushed over the superstar in multiple interviews over the years. Cox even shared how she would try to channel the star when she appeared in "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" TV remake in 2016, telling Cosmopolitan that when she was tired she'd think, "'Beyoncé. Beyoncé does this.' You have to just put in the work." Cox added, "Beyoncé represents excellence. Her work ethic is like nobody else I've ever seen." Not only had Cox gushed over Beyoncé multiple times, though, she even joined forces with her back in 2017 to model for an Ivy Park campaign. And she totally slayed, btw.

But while we know Cox loves her a little Queen Bey (and, hey, who doesn't?) how does she actually feel about being mistaken for the mom of three?