Carrie Ann Inaba Reacts To Ex Artem Chigvintsev's Marriage To Nikki Bella
Hollywood romances are known to be fast-moving, super passionate affairs that, in many cases, end up crashing and burning. Along the way, you can likely expect social media to chime in with their opinions, either shipping the famous pair or praying for their demise. Things get really interesting — and, let's be honest, entertaining — when the ex-partners insert themselves into the mix and make very public, very messy social media statements about their past involvement with one of the parties.
For these reasons, no one could really be sure what exactly would follow once news broke that "Dancing With The Stars" pro Artem Chigvintsev and professional wrestler Nikki Bella, who've both been married before (via People), wed each other in a lavish Paris wedding, according to Us Weekly.
However, things seem to be quite peaceful on this front — for now at least. Carrie Ann Inaba, best known for being a judge on ABC's "Dancing With The Stars" and a former co-anchor on "The Talk," may have previously been in a long-term relationship with Chigvintsev, but she took a super classy approach as she publicly acknowledged Chigvintsev and Bella's exciting relationship news.
Carrie Ann Inaba wishes Artem Chigvintsev well
Even though Carrie Ann Inaba and Artem Chigvintsev dated from 2006 to 2009, everything is good where Inaba is concerned. The "DWTS" pro took to her Instagram story to congratulate Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella personally. "Congratulations to @theartemc and @thenikkibella," wrote the professional dancer, alongside three heart emojis (via People). Inaba posted her congratulatory statement on top of a repost directly from Bella's Instagram account. In the picture, the newly-married professional wrestler has her and her husband's wedding rings on display. And in the official post, Bella wrote, "We said I DO, can't wait to share the entire journey with you all when our four-part special event, 'Nikki Bella Says I Do,' premieres on @eentertainment. #NikkiBellaSaysIDo."
Interestingly enough, Bella and Chigvintsev met in 2017 when they were partnered on "Dancing With The Stars," per Us Weekly. And while they didn't start dating until after the season was over, fans immediately noticed the chemistry. Inaba's sweet post is refreshing given that, in the past, she and Chigvintsev didn't always see eye to eye. In 2020, Chigvintsev shared with Entertainment Tonight that Inaba's criticism of his dance partner Kaitlyn Bristow felt "personal," adding, "I feel it's definitely, maybe not a different standard, but I feel like it's different expectations." And after fans branded Inaba as jealous, she responded, to Us Weekly, saying that she "loves [Artem] and Nikki together" and "there's nothing but love and I thought it was hysterical."
It's good to know the drama is behind them.