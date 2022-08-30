Carrie Ann Inaba Reacts To Ex Artem Chigvintsev's Marriage To Nikki Bella

Hollywood romances are known to be fast-moving, super passionate affairs that, in many cases, end up crashing and burning. Along the way, you can likely expect social media to chime in with their opinions, either shipping the famous pair or praying for their demise. Things get really interesting — and, let's be honest, entertaining — when the ex-partners insert themselves into the mix and make very public, very messy social media statements about their past involvement with one of the parties.

For these reasons, no one could really be sure what exactly would follow once news broke that "Dancing With The Stars" pro Artem Chigvintsev and professional wrestler Nikki Bella, who've both been married before (via People), wed each other in a lavish Paris wedding, according to Us Weekly.

However, things seem to be quite peaceful on this front — for now at least. Carrie Ann Inaba, best known for being a judge on ABC's "Dancing With The Stars" and a former co-anchor on "The Talk," may have previously been in a long-term relationship with Chigvintsev, but she took a super classy approach as she publicly acknowledged Chigvintsev and Bella's exciting relationship news.