The Truth About Mikhail Gorbachev's Daughter

Mikhail Gorbachev, the former president of the Soviet Union, died on August 30, 2022, as a result of an unknown illness. Having political ambition from a young age, Gorbachev became a significant figure in Russia during the Cold War within the Communist Party, per Britannica. He held the position of General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union in 1985 amidst tensions with the United States. In fact, Gorbachev is the one who Ronald Reagan addressed in his "Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!" proclamation about the Berlin Wall. The Communist leader later served as the first and only person to hold the office of president due to the Soviet Union's fall in 1991.

Long before his storied political career, Gorbachev met his wife, Raisa Gorbacheva, while the two were attending Moscow State University. The couple tied the knot in 1953 and welcomed one daughter, Irina Mikhailovna Virganskaya, in 1957.

So, who is the mysterious only child of this Soviet legacy, and how was she involved in her father's life?