Alec Baldwin's Career Is Reportedly Back On Track After The Rust Tragedy

When cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died as a result of an accidental shooting on the set of the Alec Baldwin-backed film, "Rust," the actor's culpability for the tragedy was immediately called into question by the public. Although Baldwin was holding the gun that sadly killed Hutchins, he maintained his innocence after the fact, saying that he had not pulled the trigger on the fatal shot. Even just earlier this month, the "SNL" star appeared on now-disgraced journalist Chris Cuomo's podcast to spout his theories about what happened on that tragic day in October 2021.

"What is likely is that someone who was responsible for one situation or one line of responsibility and the other person — a tandem of the two people — one of them or both were negligent," Baldwin theorized on "The Chris Cuomo Project."

But while Baldwin may have escaped criminal charges — for now — many still pointed to Baldwin's multitude of on-set safety concerns and wondered whether or not he would be able to ever work in Hollywood again. Well, a new casting decision means that the "30 Rock" actor could reportedly be fully returning to the spotlight, but in an unexpected medium.