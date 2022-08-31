Matchmaker Reveals Major Prediction For Adele's Future With Rich Paul - Exclusive

Adele is the grand dame of heartbreak hits. She launched her career with emotional angst-riddled split songs, and, like Taylor Swift, it's guaranteed you'll be musically immortalized if you date and break up. Per Metro, "19" was about Adele's first case of heartache. It included the break-out tune "Chasing Pavements," along with the signature video of Adele staring moodily and longingly into the distance.

"21" was next, skyrocketing her career and cementing Adele's spot in performance history. She's never revealed the identity of the man who tore her heart to shreds. Still, it's believed to be the photographer Alex Sturrock. "25" was more about romance and joy, albeit still overbrimming with emotion. "30" was all about Adele's divorce from her longtime boyfriend-turned-hubby and baby daddy, Simon Konecki. It takes a brave man willing to wine and dine the Brit — or one who never listens to music. Say hello to Rich Paul.

Adele's relationship with Paul went public after they were snapped together at a basketball game in October 2021. A week later, she shared they'd been friends "for a while," but things turned romantic in the run-up to her dad's death. "Rich just incredibly arrived," Adele told Vogue, admitting he soothes her and helps keep her calm. "I don't feel anxious or nervous or frazzled. It's quite the opposite." So is there an album brewing in the future, or has she found her one? A matchmaker gave Nicki Swift an exclusive prediction for Adele's future with Paul.