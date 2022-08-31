Lisa Marie Presley Opens Up Like Never Before About Grieving Her Son's Tragic Death

If you or someone you love is struggling with thoughts of suicide, please call the National Hotline at 988.

Lisa Marie Presley has survived many tragedies in her life, starting with the loss of her famous father when she was nine years old. However, she was dealt perhaps the biggest blow of all on July 13, 2020, when her 27-year-old son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide. After, Presley retreated from the spotlight to deal with her grief. "These are some of the darkest days of my family's life," Lisa Marie's mother Priscilla, wrote on Facebook at the time. Presley hasn't spoken much about her heartbreak since, but she continues to honor her son every July 13. This year, for example, she marked the two-year anniversary of his passing by sharing an image of the matching Celtic knot tattoo she once got with Benjamin, writing, "We will be connected eternally."

It's clear Presley is still heartbroken and her son will forever be on her mind. When Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis" was released in May 2022, thought of her late son. Giving a heartbreaking update, she wrote on Instagram, "It breaks my heart that my son isn't here to see it. He would have absolutely loved it as well." She also explained that she only wants to focus on her kids these days and doesn't have much heart or energy for anything else. Now, Elvis' daughter has opened up about the tragic death of her son in a candid post aimed to help others.