How Addison Rae Reportedly Feels About Her Parents' Public Relationship Drama

Addison Rae hasn't spoken publicly about her mother's budding romance with a man 17 years her junior, but sources close to the star say that she's not happy about it. "Addison is embarrassed by her parents at this point and trying to keep her distance from them. She's trying to stay grounded and focused on the projects she's working on. She doesn't want them to impact her future," an insider told ET. In the wake of her father, Monty Lopez's shirtless dance moves on Instagram, Rae has even unfollowed both of her parents on social media.

"Addison has seen her parents go through a lot of ups and downs over the years, but everything going on right now has been particularly overwhelming for her," another source shared with Page Six. This was clear even before Easterling stepped out with Yung Gravy. In July, Rae cryptically admitted to "struggling" on Twitter and canceled a press day. Still, ET reports that she's doing her best to ignore the drama.

Another star determined not to let the haters get to him? Yung Gravy. The rapper told ET that he's "not worried" about the fallout from his romance with Easterling. Instead, he spoke candidly about his preference for older women. "[MILFs are] more experienced. They are an under-serviced community I'd like to say and they deserve more attention," he said, of his decision to bring Easterling to the VMAs as his date.