Madonna Doesn't Hold Back Disdain For Her Famous Failed Marriages

Over the last four decades, Madonna has made just as many headlines for her candor as she has for her extensive musical catalogue. Sometimes, this outspokenness has landed the "Material Girl" singer in hot water. You know, like the time she said she thought about "blowing up the White House," per Reuters, or when she shared her controversial opinions about COVID-19, according to The Guardian. Despite any potential fallout, the singer-songwriter has always retained her penchant for being an open book.

Take, for example, the star's most recent YouTube video, entitled, "Finally Enough Talk: 50 Questions With Madonna." Over the course of nearly seven minutes, the famed songstress snappily answers a host of juicy questions as she strolls around her property. And while the video is packed to the brim with interesting tidbits, it's her revelations about her marriages that has set social media ablaze.

For the record, Madonna has been married twice in her life. The first was with actor Sean Penn, who she was married to from 1985 to 1989. Decades later, Madonna married again. This time her groom was director-producer, Guy Ritchie. The marriage lasted from 2000 to 2008. And although much time has passed since both relationships fizzled out — and each party has gone on to enjoy relationships with other people — Madonna still hold some pretty strong opinions about her former marriages.