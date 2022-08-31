Rachel Bilson And Chace Crawford Finally Address Relationship Rumors

Two of the biggest TV actors of the 2000s, Rachel Bilson and Chace Crawford, are clearing up past rumors that the two once dated.

Bilson rose to fame through playing Summer Roberts in "The O.C.," while Crawford became a household name as he portrayed Nate Archibald in another fan-favorite '00s show, "Gossip Girl." As the two became some of the most talked-about celebs in Hollywood, the tabloids pursued stories about their dating lives. In 2012, Crawford opened up about dealing with headlines related to his romantic unions. "I have friends that are girls, and I'll go out. And I just kind of make a big joke of it if it's in the papers," Crawford said in an interview with On Demand Entertainment.

Back in 2008, Bilson was asked about whether it was tough to maintain her dating life as a public figure an in interview with OK! Magazine. "I try to live my life under the radar. I don't comment on my personal romantic life," Bilson said. Now, Bilson and Crawford are letting fans know what exactly happened between them back in the day.