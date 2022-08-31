Music Fans Tell Nicki Swift Their Favorite Song Of 2022 - Exclusive Survey

This year has brought music lovers many amazing songs, it's hard to name the best one, but that doesn't mean we won't try. Nicki Swift asked readers to name their favorite song released in 2022. Drum roll, please! The 2022 best song list wouldn't be complete without "About Damn Time" by Lizzo. The chart-topping tune is a huge hit that fans can't get out of their mind. Fans swooned as pop superstar Harry Styles crooned his latest hit, "As It Was," and Styles might be adding a movie star in the upcoming film "Don't Worry Darling." We can't forget "Woman" by Doja Cat. The song rocked, and the "Woman" video was magical.

Speaking of magical, is there anything Beyoncé can't do? QueenBey slayed with her seventh album, "Renaissance," and Beyoncé's "Break My Soul" is a hit. After Kendrick Lamar's "N95" video was called "beautifully complex," the song is gold. "First Class" by Jack Harlow wraps up the choices for the favorite song released in 2022. Harlow is having a huge 2022, and his performance at the 2022 MTV VMAs proves his star is rising.

All of the songs in our survey are winners, but fans picked one as their favorite song of 2022.