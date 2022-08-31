Music Fans Tell Nicki Swift Their Favorite Song Of 2022 - Exclusive Survey
This year has brought music lovers many amazing songs, it's hard to name the best one, but that doesn't mean we won't try. Nicki Swift asked readers to name their favorite song released in 2022. Drum roll, please! The 2022 best song list wouldn't be complete without "About Damn Time" by Lizzo. The chart-topping tune is a huge hit that fans can't get out of their mind. Fans swooned as pop superstar Harry Styles crooned his latest hit, "As It Was," and Styles might be adding a movie star in the upcoming film "Don't Worry Darling." We can't forget "Woman" by Doja Cat. The song rocked, and the "Woman" video was magical.
Speaking of magical, is there anything Beyoncé can't do? QueenBey slayed with her seventh album, "Renaissance," and Beyoncé's "Break My Soul" is a hit. After Kendrick Lamar's "N95" video was called "beautifully complex," the song is gold. "First Class" by Jack Harlow wraps up the choices for the favorite song released in 2022. Harlow is having a huge 2022, and his performance at the 2022 MTV VMAs proves his star is rising.
All of the songs in our survey are winners, but fans picked one as their favorite song of 2022.
As it Was by Harry Styles was fans' favorite song of 2022
In a Nicki Swift exclusive survey of 582 people, almost 26% of those surveyed said "As it Was" by Harry Styles was their favorite song of 2022. According to Billboard, "As it Was" is back in the top spot on the charts, while Rolling Stone calls the British singer the "world's most wanted man." 2022 is Styles' biggest year yet, and fans are stoked to watch their favorite pop star in "Don't Worry Darling." Lizzo's "About Damn Time" came in second, with 18% of the votes. In June, fans melted down over Lizzo's apparent shade at Liam Payne as she defended Styles. Lizzo and Styles are close friends and the "About Damn Time" singer is loyal.
The next favorite song of 2022 in the survey was "Break My Soul" by Beyoncé, getting 16% of the vote. Queen Bey is a benevolent ruler, so she'll probably understand getting third place in the survey. Fans voted "Woman" by Doja Cat as the next pick for their favorite song of 2022, with 15% of the vote. Doja Cat's hit came in just behind Beyoncé, who inspires her, per E! News. "First Class" by Jack Harlow got 13% cosigns, which was no surprise. Fans voted "N95" by Kendrick Lamar in last place, getting almost 11% of the votes. The survey for the favorite song of 2022 was close because all the songs are fantastic.