Everything We Know About Soccer Star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Disturbing Robbery

It's a dangerous time to be a celebrity. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the latest famous person to befall a gang of burglars. According to ESPN, the famed soccer star was at his Casteldeffels home with his wife and children when a group of armed robbers broke in. Into addition various firearms, the criminals also had iron bars at their disposal. During the break-in, Aubameyang sustained serious injuries to his face, most urgent a fractured jaw. On August 31, Aubameyang took to Twitter to address the situation. "Hey guys, thanks a lot for all the messages," wrote the professional athlete. On Sunday night, some violent cowards broke into our home and threatened my family and my children, just to steal some stuff. They injured my jaw but I will recover in no time, and thank God no one else was physically harmed."

According to David Orenstein, a football correspondent, Aubameyang's injuries could impact a current deal he was negotiating. "Aubameyang Intensive talks over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona to Chelsea continue today. Complicated by 33yo suffering broken jaw during home robbery – expected to be out for a number of weeks. Loan also being considered," tweeted Orenstein.

While details of this robbery are still developing, we do know a bit about what exactly occurred.