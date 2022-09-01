Chris Noth Stars In First Acting Role Since Assault Allegations Scandal

In December 2021, two women accused Chris Noth, best known for his roles on "Law & Order" and "Sex and the City," of sexual assault. According to The Hollywood Reporter, neither women knew of the other, but the press for the "Sex and the City" reboot, "And Just Like That," caused painful memories to surface, thus emboldening them to speak up. News of the allegations resulted in Noth's character, Mr. Big, being killed off of the show (via Variety). Noth also lost his role on "The Equalizer," which stars Queen Latifah.

On Noth's end, he denies that these assaults ever happened. "The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false," wrote Noth in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual." He went on to say that it was "difficult" to not question the "timing" of the accusations, adding, "I didn't assault these women."

By December 23, three additional women had accused Noth of assault (via Variety). In the immediate months after, the actor took a break from public appearances and social media. However, he made a quiet return to Instagram in February. Now, he's aiming for an even bigger comeback, taking his first major acting gig since the allegations surfaced.