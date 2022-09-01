Two Pros Put Their Dancing With The Stars Futures On Hold

Fans of "Dancing with the Stars" love to see which of their favorite professional dancers are returning and which one's won't be dancing each season. Jenna Johnson, who won't be in the upcoming season since she's pregnant with her first child, told Us Weekly that they usually get the decision on if they're going to be dancing in the next season or not very last-minute. While some pros have the freedom to choose to come and go as they please, others aren't so lucky.

"God, I don't even know where to begin to be honest with you, because obviously it was a massive shock and having those calls are never, never, never fun," Artem Chigvintsev said on "The Bellas Podcast" in 2019, after finding out that he was cut from Season 28 of the show. "It's like going through a breakup."

It's never fun for fans to find out their favorite dancers won't be shaking their hips on the dance floor, either. Fan favorite Mark Ballas missed Season 23 due to portraying Frankie Valli in "Jersey Boys" on Broadway, per Entertainment Tonight. And since his final appearance on Season 25, he has been creating music with his wife BC Jean. Now, it seems that two professional dancers are following in Ballas' footsteps, as they are taking a break from the ballroom to focus on their personal lives.