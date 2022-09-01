Two Pros Put Their Dancing With The Stars Futures On Hold
Fans of "Dancing with the Stars" love to see which of their favorite professional dancers are returning and which one's won't be dancing each season. Jenna Johnson, who won't be in the upcoming season since she's pregnant with her first child, told Us Weekly that they usually get the decision on if they're going to be dancing in the next season or not very last-minute. While some pros have the freedom to choose to come and go as they please, others aren't so lucky.
"God, I don't even know where to begin to be honest with you, because obviously it was a massive shock and having those calls are never, never, never fun," Artem Chigvintsev said on "The Bellas Podcast" in 2019, after finding out that he was cut from Season 28 of the show. "It's like going through a breakup."
It's never fun for fans to find out their favorite dancers won't be shaking their hips on the dance floor, either. Fan favorite Mark Ballas missed Season 23 due to portraying Frankie Valli in "Jersey Boys" on Broadway, per Entertainment Tonight. And since his final appearance on Season 25, he has been creating music with his wife BC Jean. Now, it seems that two professional dancers are following in Ballas' footsteps, as they are taking a break from the ballroom to focus on their personal lives.
Lindsay Arnold and Sharna Burgess are not returning
Sharna Burgess won't be returning for Season 31 of "Dancing with the Stars." "I have made the really hard decision to not to do the season this year of 'Dancing With the Stars,'" Burgess said via Instagram Stories (via Page Six). "There has been a list that was released saying that I would be a pro and I won't be." The professional dancer, who recently had a baby with her partner Brian Austin Green, mentioned that she will still appear on the show in some way, but can't commit to being a full-time pro.
Shortly after, Lindsay Arnold dropped the news that she won't be returning for the upcoming season, either. "I wanted to let you all know that I have decided not to be a part of Dancing With the Stars this season," Arnold posted on Instagram. "This has been one of the hardest decisions to make but ultimately I have chosen what I feel is best for myself and my family." Similar to Burgess, the Season 25 winner said that she's stepping back from her professional dancer career to take care of her daughter Sage in Utah.
Although it will be sad for fans to not see Burgess and Arnold perform, there are still plenty of professional favorites who are returning for Season 31, per Just Jared, including Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Val Chmerkovskiy, Cheryl Burke, Witney Carson, and reigning champion Daniella Karagach.