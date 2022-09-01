Why Armie Hammer's Family Member Wasn't Surprised By His Abuse Allegations
Since January 2021, a number of disturbing abuse allegations, including sexual assault, physical assault, and cannibalism, have followed actor Armie Hammer. It started when a Twitter user posted screenshots of Twitter DMs allegedly sent by Hammer, in which the sender said "I need to drink your blood" (via E! News). After the images spread around social media, the story picked up as his former romantic partner spoke up and shared equally disturbing stories (via Page Six).
While the "Social Network" actor has denied the accusations (via Complex), the career fallout has been swift and severe. Variety reported that Hammer was eventually dropped from every role that he had in the works, including "Billion Dollar Spy." His agency, William Morris Endeavor," also cut ties with him, according to Vanity Fair.
And just days ahead of "House Of Hammer," a forthcoming documentary that not only does a deep dive into the abuse allegations surrounding Hammer and his purported double life but also will give viewers a deeper look into Hammer's disturbing family history, one of his family members is sharing her thoughts on the whole ordeal. And interestingly enough, she's not all that surprised by everything that's been going on.
Armie Hammer's aunt is not surprise by the abuse allegations
"House Of Hammer," scheduled for a September 2 release date, centers on the abuse allegations brought forth by women who say they had prior romantic relationships with the actor, including Courtney Vucekovich and Julia Morrison (via Page Six). During a trailer for the documentary, the women tell harrowing recounts of time spent with the "Call Me By Your Name" actor. However, it also untangles Hammer's family history and the bizarre abuse allegations surrounding them.
Ahead of its release, one of Hammer's aunts on his father's side, Casey Hammer, has shared why she wasn't surprised by her nephew's allegations. "I honestly was not surprised or shocked," Hammer shared with Us Weekly. "Based on how I grew up, I was exposed to horrific crimes and experiences that were covered up because it was behind closed doors and we couldn't talk about it." She added, I thought, 'Oh, here we go. Another Hammer man. What upset me was the fact that they were focusing on Armie and cannibalism and his career. [But] what about the victims that he's left in his path?" Casey Hammer went on to say that Armie Hammer's explosion of abuse allegations spurred her need to speak out again about her own trauma, which she previously wrote about in, "Surviving My Birthright," with the hope she could support other victims.
If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit RAINN.org for additional resources.