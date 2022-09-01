Why Armie Hammer's Family Member Wasn't Surprised By His Abuse Allegations

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Since January 2021, a number of disturbing abuse allegations, including sexual assault, physical assault, and cannibalism, have followed actor Armie Hammer. It started when a Twitter user posted screenshots of Twitter DMs allegedly sent by Hammer, in which the sender said "I need to drink your blood" (via E! News). After the images spread around social media, the story picked up as his former romantic partner spoke up and shared equally disturbing stories (via Page Six).

While the "Social Network" actor has denied the accusations (via Complex), the career fallout has been swift and severe. Variety reported that Hammer was eventually dropped from every role that he had in the works, including "Billion Dollar Spy." His agency, William Morris Endeavor," also cut ties with him, according to Vanity Fair.

And just days ahead of "House Of Hammer," a forthcoming documentary that not only does a deep dive into the abuse allegations surrounding Hammer and his purported double life but also will give viewers a deeper look into Hammer's disturbing family history, one of his family members is sharing her thoughts on the whole ordeal. And interestingly enough, she's not all that surprised by everything that's been going on.