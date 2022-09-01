Chrishell Stause Is Already Feuding With A Selling Sunset Season 6 Co-Star

"Selling Sunset" fans know that Chrishell Stause was one of the first ladies of the Oppenheim group to realize that Christine Quinn isn't as nice as she seems to be, per Us Weekly. Starting in Season 1, the friendship between the two ultimately blew up in the finale when Quinn verbally attacked Stause at a party. The two have been feuding ever since then, and it reportedly got really bad when Quinn went to the press to speak about Stause's divorce with Justin Hartley.

"She tried to plant a false story when I was going through my divorce and I had to have both sides confirm that it wasn't true and then threaten legal action," the former soap opera actor told Vulture in 2021. She mentioned that her co-star also tried to give the press a false story about her relationship with Jason Oppenheim. "It was many steps too far for me," she added.

Stause also had some drama with Davina Potratz, as a feud sparked in the Season 3 finale. Potratz said some not-so-nice comments about Stause's very recent divorce with Hartley. Stause stayed silent and ultimately left the scene early. The two did eventually hug it out in Season 4 of the show, and they are on good terms as Potratz spoke to People about being happy and supportive for her co-star's new relationship with G-Flip. But it seems that another co-star is getting on Stause's nerves.