Selling Sunset's Major Cast Shakeup Includes An Unexpected Famous Face

Despite its relatively recent premiere in 2019, "Selling Sunset" has quickly expanded into a full-blown reality empire. Following the lives and relationships of luxury real estate agents at Los Angeles' Oppenheim Group, the Netflix franchise's original installment already has an impressive five seasons under its belt, with more to come: Sixth and seventh seasons have been greenlit, with production starting this summer, per Variety. A spin-off, "Selling Tampa," premiered in late 2021, and another, "Selling the OC," is on the way, with the hype showing no signs of slowing down.

The last time we saw the "Selling Sunset" ladies was the show's inaugural reunion, hosted by Tan France at the end of Season 5. While it was set to be full of drama, the absence of breakout star and show villain Christine Quinn left much to be desired. Although Quinn claimed to skip the reunion due to testing positive for COVID-19, her co-star Chrishell Stause accused her of playing hooky to avoid the hot seat for some of her behavior. Quinn previously claimed to carry "Selling Sunset" on her back, saying, "If you have a good chiropractor recommendation, please let me know" (via E! News).

Thankfully for Quinn, she won't be the show's sole lightning rod anymore. Netflix is adding two new cast members for Season 6 of "Selling Sunset," and at least one of them is sure to kick off the drama.