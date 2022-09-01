Leonardo DiCaprio's Ex Nina Agdal Shares Curious Message Amid His Recent Split

Leonardo DiCaprio's recent breakup with Camila Morrone has sent social media into a tizzy. Unfortunately for the Oscar winner, it's not because the internet spontaneously learned empathy. Rather, DiCaprio's breakup with Morrone has further fueled the ongoing theory that he won't date a woman who's older than 25, and all of the hilarious social media reactions that followed. "Romcom about a woman who meets and falls in love with Leonardo DiCaprio on the eve of her 25th birthday and has to engage in a series of increasingly wacky escapades to keep him from learning her age," wrote one Twitter user. For reference, Morrone turned 25 in June, just three months before People confirmed her breakup with DiCaprio. According to Cosmopolitan, the pair first went public at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, which would have put Morrone's age around 20 years old at the time.

News of the breakup has put the timing of a social media post made by model Nina Agdal, whom DiCaprio dated from 2016 to 2017, may suggest that they may be getting romantic again.