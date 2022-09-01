Jennifer Lopez Reveals Stressors Leading Up To Magical Ben Affleck Wedding

Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck probably had the fairytale wedding of the year, complete with a gorgeous venue, stunning looks, and top-tier musical performances. However, like most weddings, it wasn't without its share of hiccups.

Though the two initially tied the knot in Las Vegas, they had a more lavish wedding ceremony on August 20. The grand affair was held at Affleck's 87-acre estate in Georgia, with family and friends in attendance to celebrate the happy couple. Lopez, in true diva form, even broke out three different looks for the event! Per E! News, she also serenaded Affleck with a song during the celebration. However, the special moment was, unfortunately, later leaked by a wedding guest. "This was taken without permission. Period. And whoever did it took advantage of our private moment," Lopez commented on Instagram (via Marie Claire). But, besides the leak, it had appeared that all went well for the couple's second wedding.

Turns out, though, it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows leading up to the wedding. The singer recently admitted that there were some big setbacks that could have ruined the couple's big day.