Denise Richards Reveals The Truth About Her OnlyFans Account

It's safe to say Denise Richards surprised a few people when she announced her new venture in June. And no, it wasn't a new movie, or TV show, or a return to "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." What Richards actually did was join OnlyFans, the subscription service that's become famous for its adult content by allowing content creators the ability to charge their followers to see premium content.

What inspired the "The World Is Not Enough" star to join the service, we hear you ask? Her daughter. Richards' decision to hop on OnlyFans actually came shortly after her and former husband Charlie Sheen's daughter, Sami Sheen, joined the site. Sami confirmed her new business venture on Instagram, posting a snap of herself in a black bikini alongside the caption, "click the link in my bio if u wanna see more." After some commenters had negative things to say about her decision, Denise defended her daughter's choice on Instagram, writing in part, "Is it so bad to control it & monetise it too? I'm sorry, but s**t, if I can get paid and at my age? To see me in a bikini?!? God bless you. Perhaps I should open my own account."

And create an account she did. Shortly after that post, Denise shared a video of herself at the beach on Instagram and confirmed was officially an OnlyFans creator, writing, "Ready...here we go #onlyfans Link in bio." But what's the real deal with her page?