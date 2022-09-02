The Heartbreaking Tribute NeNe Leakes Made To Her Late Husband Gregg

NeNe Leakes is publicly paying homage to her late husband, Gregg Leakes. NeNe and Gregg first wed back in 1997 and later separated in 2010, per Us Weekly. After their divorced was finalized and the pair was apart for just a few years, the two reconnected and tied the knot once again in 2013. Following their second nuptials, Gregg was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2018. Gregg was in remission for a time after undergoing treatment, but in June 2021 NeNe revealed that his cancer had returned.

In September 2021, People reported that Gregg had sadly died of colon cancer at the age of 66. The Leakes' publicist, Ernest Dukes, confirmed this in a statement and requested that the public "pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time." NeNe spoke to People later that month and revealed that Gregg's children and close friends were by his side in the days leading up to his passing, with everyone "[sitting] with him around the clock." NeNe said, "We talked a lot, and we made peace with what was happening." Now, the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star is commemorating her husband's life.