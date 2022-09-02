The Heartbreaking Tribute NeNe Leakes Made To Her Late Husband Gregg
NeNe Leakes is publicly paying homage to her late husband, Gregg Leakes. NeNe and Gregg first wed back in 1997 and later separated in 2010, per Us Weekly. After their divorced was finalized and the pair was apart for just a few years, the two reconnected and tied the knot once again in 2013. Following their second nuptials, Gregg was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2018. Gregg was in remission for a time after undergoing treatment, but in June 2021 NeNe revealed that his cancer had returned.
In September 2021, People reported that Gregg had sadly died of colon cancer at the age of 66. The Leakes' publicist, Ernest Dukes, confirmed this in a statement and requested that the public "pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time." NeNe spoke to People later that month and revealed that Gregg's children and close friends were by his side in the days leading up to his passing, with everyone "[sitting] with him around the clock." NeNe said, "We talked a lot, and we made peace with what was happening." Now, the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star is commemorating her husband's life.
NeNe Leakes is remembering Gregg one year after his death
NeNe Leakes is paying tribute to her late husband, Gregg Leakes, on the first anniversary of his tragic death. NeNe took to her Instagram Story (via People) to honor Gregg by posting numerous videos of herself and Gregg playfully dancing with each other. She wrote alongside one video clip, "1 year in Heaven today! We love you and miss you sooooooooo much." The celeb also displayed several images of herself and Gregg, including a picture of the pair at their wedding and a photo of the two holding hands.
This homage comes after NeNe's recent birthday message to Gregg, which she shared on August 16. For the birthday post, she shared a photo on Instagram of herself and Gregg posing for the camera. "Missing the man that always had a plan!" NeNe wrote. "Today is a tuff one...every year on this date we would be out celebrating you! I can't believe we are wishing you a heavenly Birthday today. I feel like you went somewhere and you'll be back." She has also carried out social media posts to remember Gregg's legacy on other occasions, including Father's Day and her first Sunday without Gregg. In the weeks following Gregg's death, NeNe said on her Instagram Story (via ET) that she has "good days and bad days" and is "pushing through." She also shared her gratitude for "all of the condolences and all of the sweet comments" from fans.