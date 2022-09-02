Nick Cannon's Extravagant Gift For Abby De La Rosa Is Turning Heads
Nick Cannon may be the patriarch of a huge family, but at least he appears to be making sure his children and their mothers are cared for.
It's no secret that the media mogul has a whole basketball roster of kids at this point, including oldest children Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey. In an interview with "The Breakfast Club, " Cannon typically blocks out any outside opinions of his intentional decision to have a tribe of kids. "Is anybody complaining? Do my children look like they're not well-behaved or in a space where they're suffering?" he asked. As the TV host gears up for another season of "The Masked Singer," he recently announced that he was expecting another child with model Brittany Bell. If you keep up with Cannon's ever-growing family tree, Bell's child is believed to be Cannon's 10th child overall.
That number also includes a rumored child with DJ Abby De La Rosa, who is reportedly due to give birth in October. De La Rosa has yet not confirmed that Cannon is the father the child she's expecting. However, Cannon's huge gift to her may have confirmed that all by itself.
Nick Cannon bought a house for Abby De La Rosa and their sons!
According to Page Six, Nick Cannon recently went out of his way to buy Abby De La Rosa a pretty lavish gift — a brand-new house! The DJ shared an Instagram video of their one-year-old twin sons, Zion and Zillion, exploring the new home. "Here's to beautiful new beginnings. I'm so grateful – Thank you Dad – Zion & Zillion," the DJ captioned the clip. Nick confirmed the gift was from him in a comment. "It's the least I can do. Thank you for the unconditional love and the most precious gifts any human can ask for!!"
Of course, fans were over the moon for De La Rosa and her children. "Congratulations!! Twins are gonna be running thru the whole house very soon," radio host Yesi Ortiz commented. "Congrats, Abby!!! You're going to make beautiful memories with your boys," added another user. One fan even said that Cannon and De La Rosa are "both an example of what parenting should look like!"
In June, De La Rosa announced that she was expecting again and even posed the possibility of having another set of twins. To match her twins' names, she was reportedly trying "to find the best Z name I can find" for her new bundle of joy (via People). Only time will tell if this child is Cannon's, though it's looking quite likely that he'll be a father of 11 by 2023!