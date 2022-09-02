Nick Cannon's Extravagant Gift For Abby De La Rosa Is Turning Heads

Nick Cannon may be the patriarch of a huge family, but at least he appears to be making sure his children and their mothers are cared for.

It's no secret that the media mogul has a whole basketball roster of kids at this point, including oldest children Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey. In an interview with "The Breakfast Club, " Cannon typically blocks out any outside opinions of his intentional decision to have a tribe of kids. "Is anybody complaining? Do my children look like they're not well-behaved or in a space where they're suffering?" he asked. As the TV host gears up for another season of "The Masked Singer," he recently announced that he was expecting another child with model Brittany Bell. If you keep up with Cannon's ever-growing family tree, Bell's child is believed to be Cannon's 10th child overall.

That number also includes a rumored child with DJ Abby De La Rosa, who is reportedly due to give birth in October. De La Rosa has yet not confirmed that Cannon is the father the child she's expecting. However, Cannon's huge gift to her may have confirmed that all by itself.