Tennis Icon Margaret Court Completely Slams Serena Williams

Serena Williams had plenty of famous faces singing her praises after she played her final match at the US Open in New York on September 2, with social media lighting up with sweet messages. "Congrats on an amazing career, @SerenaWilliams!," Michelle Obama wrote on Twitter alongside a video of the tennis superstar. "How lucky were we to be able to watch a young girl from Compton grow up to become one of the greatest athletes of all time. I'm proud of you, my friend — and I can't wait to see the lives you continue to transform with your talents." Her husband, former President Barack Obama, also shared the praise, tweeting, "Congratulations, Serena, for your heart, skill, intelligence, dedication, and grace. Few athletes have inspired more people both in and beyond their sport!"

They were hardly the only ones, though. LeBron James spoke out about Williams' legacy by tweeting, "#SerenaWilliams THANK YOU [GOAT]!! You're so damn DOPE!!," while Tiger Woods wrote on Twitter, "@serenawilliams you're literally the greatest on and off the court. Thank you for inspiring all of us to pursue our dreams. I love you little sis!!!!!!"

But it turns out that not everyone was so keen on praising the tennis legend as she made her exit from the game. Margaret Court just totally slammed her fellow tennis star — and we're not talking about a Grand Slam here.