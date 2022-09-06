Jennifer Lawrence Opens Up About Her Son Like Never Before

Jennifer Lawrence may be one of the most well-known celebrities in Hollywood, but that doesn't necessarily mean she's one of the most open celebrities in the industry. As fans of the star know, Lawrence has always been pretty private about her personal life, and she's one of the few A-listers who doesn't have an Instagram account. In 2019, the star quietly tied the knot to Cooke Maroney in an intimate ceremony. According to People, the two got married at the Belcourt of Newport mansion in Rhode Island, which is a far cry from Hollywood. The couple only invited 150 guests, but a few were big names like Kris Jenner, Adele, Amy Schumer, and Emma Stone.

Around the time she married, Lawrence took an acting hiatus until her 2021 Netflix movie "Don't Look Up." In an interview with Vanity Fair, the star explained why she chose to step away from the spotlight for a bit. "I wasn't getting the quality I should have," she told the outlet. "I just think everyone got sick of me. I got sick of myself. I had just reached the point where I couldn't do anything right. If I walked down the red carpet, it was like, 'Why didn't she run?'"

In February, she welcomed her first child with Maroney, but in true-Lawrence form, she has kept things incredibly private — including the baby's name. But, in a new interview, the star is giving her fans a glimpse into motherhood while also revealing her son's name.