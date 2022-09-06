Kim Kardashian's Stance On Climate Change After Private Jet Backlash Is Sure To Raise Eyebrows

Kim Kardashian is one of the many celebrities who has come under fire for using a private jet on a regular basis. According to SCMP, Kardashian is the proud owner of her own $150 million jet — fittingly named "Kim Air." The private plan oozes luxury with 18 seats to fly family and friends and a Rolls Royce engine that's top-of-the-line. Another feature worth pointing out are the cashmere plane seats. According to the outlet, Kardashian's G65OER model Gulfstream is more high-end than Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos' planes, and as we all know — they're two of the wealthiest men in the world.

While most people use a car to get from place to place, super-rich celebrities have private jets whisk them away on trips, getting them to their final destination in a much shorter time. Kardashian has found her name in the headlines with the likes of Taylor Swift and her little sister, Kylie Jenner, as she faces backlash for her excessive use of private planes.

Rolling Stone reports that Jenner is guilty of taking flights less than or around 17 minutes long to get from place to place. As for Swift? According to a report from the marketing firm Yard, her jet reportedly flew 170 times from January 1 through July 19. Kardashian is one of the Yard's top 10 celebrities who excessively fly private, with her 57 flights, which emitted 4268.5 tonnes of CO2. But, Kardashian is sticking up for herself in a new interview.