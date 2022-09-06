Emily Ratajkowski Appears To Throw Major Shade At Her Soon To Be Ex-Husband
It's been another year of celebrity break-ups and make-ups, and one of 2022's biggest bombshells came when Emily Ratajkowski filed for divorce from her husband of four years, Sebastian Bear-McClard. As of July, Page Six reported that the model was no longer wearing her wedding ring, and an insider told the outlet that the split came on the heels of Bear-McClard's rumored infidelity. Social media influencer Claudia Oshry also chimed in on the story during a July appearance on "The Morning Toast" podcast. "It's, like, known that [Emily's] husband has cheated on her and they're filing for divorce," she said, noting that Ratajkowski's decision to leave her husband was not a surprise.
In fact, the mom-of-one seems to be taking things in stride (as best she can). Experimenting with her post-breakup makeover, the "My Body" author debuted longer hair extensions, then chopped off her longer locks, and most recently, got into back-to-school fashion in a pleated miniskirt. Looks like she's not letting a little thing like divorce get her down! "She is doing okay. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom," an insider told People of Ratajkowski's mental state.
Ratajkowski has not yet publicly commented on her split, though she was spotted moving out of the home she shared with Bear-McClard at the end of August. However, she did post to TikTok on September 5, and the video speaks volumes about her feelings towards her soon to be ex-husband.
Emily Ratajkowski jokes about liking 'ugly men'
Over Labor Day weekend, Emily Ratajkowski jumped aboard the viral "He's a 10 but..." trend on Tiktok with a video that appears to poke fun at her ex, Sebastian Bear-McClard. The actor lip-synced to a clip from "Pump 101" and nodded to the caption of the video, which said, "When he thinks he's a 10 because he pulled you but you like ugly men." She also pinned a comment that read, "For legal reasons this is a joke." Though Bear-McClard's name was not explicitly mentioned anywhere, fans immediately assumed that the video was directed at him.
Ratajkowski didn't give any further context to the post, but relations between the model and her producer ex have become even more complicated in the wake of the split. In August, an insider told Page Six that Bear-McClard had been trying his best to win Ratajkowski back. But, "That's not going to happen because [Emily] did her own digging and discovered even more s*** he did behind her back," they said. Furthermore, a source told Us Weekly that Bear-McClard had allegedly been talking to "several women" for years and engaged in a "cheating incident." "Emily had seen some of his DMs and it became a pattern," they added.
Ratajkowski has also been active on social media during this time, including liking tweets about the cheating rumors, per Us Weekly. This recent TikTok seems to be just another nail in the coffin of her relationship with Bear-McClard.