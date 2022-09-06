Emily Ratajkowski Appears To Throw Major Shade At Her Soon To Be Ex-Husband

It's been another year of celebrity break-ups and make-ups, and one of 2022's biggest bombshells came when Emily Ratajkowski filed for divorce from her husband of four years, Sebastian Bear-McClard. As of July, Page Six reported that the model was no longer wearing her wedding ring, and an insider told the outlet that the split came on the heels of Bear-McClard's rumored infidelity. Social media influencer Claudia Oshry also chimed in on the story during a July appearance on "The Morning Toast" podcast. "It's, like, known that [Emily's] husband has cheated on her and they're filing for divorce," she said, noting that Ratajkowski's decision to leave her husband was not a surprise.

In fact, the mom-of-one seems to be taking things in stride (as best she can). Experimenting with her post-breakup makeover, the "My Body" author debuted longer hair extensions, then chopped off her longer locks, and most recently, got into back-to-school fashion in a pleated miniskirt. Looks like she's not letting a little thing like divorce get her down! "She is doing okay. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom," an insider told People of Ratajkowski's mental state.

Ratajkowski has not yet publicly commented on her split, though she was spotted moving out of the home she shared with Bear-McClard at the end of August. However, she did post to TikTok on September 5, and the video speaks volumes about her feelings towards her soon to be ex-husband.