Who Was Madonna Just Spotted Getting Close With?

During her nearly 40 years as an international pop icon, Madonna has had some notable high-profile romances. There was her first marriage to Oscar-winning actor and director Sean Penn, and then her second marriage to famed British director Guy Ritchie, per Entertainment Tonight. There is also her documented love affair with Warren Beatty, as seen in her 1991 documentary "Truth Or Dare," per People. Then there was her romance with Tupac Shakur, and his private letters to her recently went up for auction. Her romance with basketball all-star Dennis Rodman turned acrimonious when he wrote a tell-all memoir, as noted in Marie Claire. There was even a dalliance with Vanilla Ice, reported by InStyle. Needless to say, the real-life material girl does not have a problem getting dates.

More recently, she was reportedly dating her backup dancer Ahlamalik Williams, but that ended back in April, although no statements from Madonna's camp were given for the split. Now, it seems she is enjoying the company of another young man, and their respective Instagram feeds are awash with kissing, canoodling, and uh, shall we say, much more racy poses.