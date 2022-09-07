The Hilarious Way Jennifer Lawrence Just Teased Bethenny Frankel

There's no bigger "Real Housewives" fan in Hollywood than Jennifer Lawrence.

Lawrence has long been known as an apologetic reality TV show junkie, watching everything from "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" and seemingly every installment and spinoff of "The Bachelor" series. She said that they'd been her form of de-stressing, and more often than not, she prefers watching them over going out and socializing. "Reality TV is my silver lining," she told Marie Claire in 2013 (via Digital Spy). "At the end of the day, there's probably nothing that makes me feel better than junk food and reality TV." Her clear favorite, however, is the "Real Housewives" franchise, and she gushed about idolizing its cast on more than one occasion. "Scott Disick, Luann [de Lesseps] from 'Real Housewives of New York,' Bethenny Frankel," she shared with The Hollywood Reporter when asked who she'd invite to a dinner party. "And I'm not proud of that, but that's what comes from my heart."

In 2018, she got her wish during a guesting on "Watch What Happens Live." Disick wasn't present, but de Lesseps and Frankel were there to surprise her. "I'm going to cry," Lawrence said at the time. "I got my smile back." She had the chance to chat with them, and Frankel even said that she'd make a great Housewife. "I would be like you guys," Lawrence quipped. "I would be diabolical enough but then still find a way to be likable."

Lawrence isn't a Housewife yet, but it looks like she's gotten comfortable enough to make jokes about the cast, particularly Frankel.