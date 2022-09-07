Jane Fonda Updates Fans After Sharing Cancer Diagnosis

Jane Fonda is known for appearing in films like "Klute," and "Monster in Law." There's also her Netflix hit "Grace and Frankie," which gained much popularity with viewers thanks to Fonda's fun dynamic and on-screen chemistry with Lily Tomlin. Fonda has also been a longtime activist for a variety of causes and she's been arrested at several protests.

On September 2, the star took to her Instagram feed to share some serious health news with 1.9 million followers. "So, my dear friends, I have something personal I want to share. I've been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and have started chemo treatments," Fonda wrote in the lengthy caption. "This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky." Fonda made sure to point out that she is well-aware that she's lucky to have access to "quality health care," which is something that many others in the country are not fortunate enough to have. The star also used the opportunity to raise awareness for another cause. "People need to know that fossil fuels cause cancer. So do pesticides, many of which are fossil fuel-based, like mine," she wrote.

Now, Fonda is sharing a second update to keep fans in the loop.