Jane Fonda Updates Fans After Sharing Cancer Diagnosis
Jane Fonda is known for appearing in films like "Klute," and "Monster in Law." There's also her Netflix hit "Grace and Frankie," which gained much popularity with viewers thanks to Fonda's fun dynamic and on-screen chemistry with Lily Tomlin. Fonda has also been a longtime activist for a variety of causes and she's been arrested at several protests.
On September 2, the star took to her Instagram feed to share some serious health news with 1.9 million followers. "So, my dear friends, I have something personal I want to share. I've been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and have started chemo treatments," Fonda wrote in the lengthy caption. "This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky." Fonda made sure to point out that she is well-aware that she's lucky to have access to "quality health care," which is something that many others in the country are not fortunate enough to have. The star also used the opportunity to raise awareness for another cause. "People need to know that fossil fuels cause cancer. So do pesticides, many of which are fossil fuel-based, like mine," she wrote.
Now, Fonda is sharing a second update to keep fans in the loop.
Jane Fonda shares promising update on cancer battle
Following the gut-wrenching announcement about her B-cell Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma diagnosis, Jane Fonda gave fans another health glimpse into how she's doing. The actor penned a post on her website that served as an update and a tribute to fans who have shown her lots of support.
"I have been deeply moved and uplifted by all the expressions of love and support since I made public the fact that I've been diagnosed with B-cell Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma," Fonda wrote in the lengthy website post. "My heartfelt thanks to all. The messages of love and support mean the world to me. I want to say again that this is a very treatable cancer, and much progress has been made with the medicines patients are given."
The star also added that just three weeks after her first chemotherapy session, she is feeling "stronger than" she has "in years." How great is that? In true Fonda-fashion, she also told fans that she has been keeping up with her fitness routine by walking before it gets too hot outside and continuing with her regular workouts — all at the age of 84! The star also reminded fans that she has faced cancer before and come out on top while adding that she will continue "to fight for quality health care for all."
In a 2019 interview with Vogue, Fonda talked about her double mastectomy and skin spots, noting that, "I've had a lot of cancer." But each time? She's come out on top!