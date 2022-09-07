The Rumored Supermodel That Leonardo DiCaprio Wants To Date Next

Just weeks after breaking up with now-ex girlfriend Camila Morrone, Leonardo DiCaprio might already be looking for a new flame. In case you missed it, the "Wolf of Wall Street" star ended things with Morrone just months after she turned 25, Page Six reported. This particular detail sparked quite a few hilarious internet reactions, who made fun of DiCaprio's odd dating pattern.

"Camila Morrone turned 25 in june," one fan wrote on Twitter. "Leonardo DiCaprio's gift," they continued, attaching a picture of a birthday cake saying "Too Old for Leo DiCaprio." Another Twitter user added: "titanic turns 25 this year at which point i assume leonardo dicaprio will no longer want to be in it." Jokes aside, sources close to the actor confirmed that he is indeed somewhat of an ageist when it comes to his relationships.

"The minute a girl meets him, the clock is ticking," one particular source told Page Six. "If she gets too old, in a couple of years, she is gone. If she gets too close, in a couple of years, she is gone." They added that, usually, women are looking to settle down and start a family after turning 25, which is something DiCaprio isn't ready for. "He does not want a family and does not want to be around women who may press him for that," the source continued. That said, it seems like DiCaprio already has another woman on his radar ... and she's over 25.