The Predictable Way Leonardo DiCaprio Is Reportedly Handling His Camila Morrone Breakup
Will he still love you when you're no longer young and beautiful? Since his recent split from model Camila Morrone, who is still very much both, that's what everyone has been asking about Leonardo DiCaprio. The "Don't Look Up" actor's breakup continues a longtime trend in DiCaprio's dating history: he has yet to publicly date a woman over 25 years of age, which Morrone currently is. While the true cause of the couple's breakup is unknown, people have joked and speculated that 25 is an expiration date of sorts for DiCaprio's partners. A viral infographic is even going around with the stats to prove it. If the existing data is anything to go by, DiCaprio's next girlfriend could possibly have been born after the release of 1997's "Titanic."
DiCaprio first started dating Morrone in 2017 when she was 20, and they reportedly quarantined together during the early days of COVID-19. In 2019, Morrone told the Los Angeles Times, "I feel like there should always be an identity besides who you're dating ... I understand the association, but I'm confident that will continue to slip away and be less of a conversation."
Fortunately for Morrone, that's the best possible outcome of the breakup — she's shifted her focus to acting, and is set to star in "Daisy Jones & The Six" on Amazon Prime. As she steps out of DiCaprio's shadow with her own projects, she'll continue to make a name for herself. But how is he holding up amid the split?
Leonardo DiCaprio is enjoying bachelor life
Unsurprisingly, Leonardo DiCaprio is back to his old ways. After splitting from Camila Morrone, he's been spotted hanging with friends in Malibu, where he bought a waterfront mansion for nearly $14 million in 2021. An insider told Page Six, "Leo has been out every night partying ... he's been hanging with his old crew and some girls." While they didn't mention if he was in Malibu too, DiCaprio partied with Tobey Maguire sans Morrone earlier this summer. Starring alongside each other in 1993's "This Boy's Life," as well as "The Great Gatsby" in 2013, DiCaprio and Maguire have remained close friends over the years.
Meanwhile, Morrone and DiCaprio haven't been photographed in public together since the 4th of July weekend, Page Six reports. People first noticed something was amiss when she vacationed in St. Tropez without him. The destination is known for being one of his favorite spots, with Taylor Swift even referencing it in her song "The Man."
Despite the rumor mill churning, Morrone and DiCaprio have yet to publicly comment on the split. Given how guarded DiCaprio is about his personal life, the age-related conspiracy theories will just have to run their course. Who knows, maybe Leo will break the cycle with his next love interest!