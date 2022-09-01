The Predictable Way Leonardo DiCaprio Is Reportedly Handling His Camila Morrone Breakup

Will he still love you when you're no longer young and beautiful? Since his recent split from model Camila Morrone, who is still very much both, that's what everyone has been asking about Leonardo DiCaprio. The "Don't Look Up" actor's breakup continues a longtime trend in DiCaprio's dating history: he has yet to publicly date a woman over 25 years of age, which Morrone currently is. While the true cause of the couple's breakup is unknown, people have joked and speculated that 25 is an expiration date of sorts for DiCaprio's partners. A viral infographic is even going around with the stats to prove it. If the existing data is anything to go by, DiCaprio's next girlfriend could possibly have been born after the release of 1997's "Titanic."

DiCaprio first started dating Morrone in 2017 when she was 20, and they reportedly quarantined together during the early days of COVID-19. In 2019, Morrone told the Los Angeles Times, "I feel like there should always be an identity besides who you're dating ... I understand the association, but I'm confident that will continue to slip away and be less of a conversation."

Fortunately for Morrone, that's the best possible outcome of the breakup — she's shifted her focus to acting, and is set to star in "Daisy Jones & The Six" on Amazon Prime. As she steps out of DiCaprio's shadow with her own projects, she'll continue to make a name for herself. But how is he holding up amid the split?