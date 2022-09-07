One Of Leonardo DiCaprio's Ex-Girlfriends Boldly Speaks Out In His Defense

In August, news broke of Camila Morrone's split from Leonardo DiCaprio. The model had just turned 25 years old, fueling a long-standing internet theory that DiCaprio doesn't date women who are older than a quarter-of-a-century. For proof, skeptics only have to look to DiCaprio's track record of high-profile exes, including Gisele Bündchen, Bar Refaeli, Blake Lively, Erin Heatherton, and Nina Agdal. What did all these women have in common? They were typically younger, blonde, veterans on a Victoria's Secret Runway — and no older than 25. Consequently, Twitter had lots of thoughts about DiCaprio's breakup with Morrone.

"Maybe Leonardo DiCaprio feels bad for all the women who can't rent a car until they are 25 and is actually a really good guy. Did that ever occur to you," one person tweeted. Another took a philosophical approach, theorizing, "The girl Leonardo DiCaprio will dump when he's 72 was born today." There's even a viral infographic making the rounds! So to answer Lana Del Rey's question, no, DiCaprio will likely not love you when you're no longer young and beautiful.

Fortunately for Morrone, she seems to be coping well in the aftermath of the split. The model has shifted her focus to acting, and is set to star in "Daisy Jones & The Six" on Amazon Prime, per E! News. But DiCaprio hasn't fared as well, given he's been the target of "ageist" memes and scathing headlines. Thankfully, there's at least one person from his past who's speaking up for him.