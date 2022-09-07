Cheryl Burke Makes Her Feelings About Tyra Banks Crystal Clear

Cheryl Burke is opening up about recent comments she made regarding newer "Dancing with the Stars" contributors. The longtime "DWTS" performer made headlines last month after she spoke to journalist Allison Kugel in an episode of her YouTube series, "Allison Interviews," about the evolution of "DWTS." Burke noted that "it's important" to allow the series to shift before sharing her thoughts on the position of new "DWTS" cast members. "I think it's important that we see these changes," Burke said. "There's a comfort knowing that the show is still . . . the foundation is there, but it's nice to throw in some newbies. Whether they survive is another question."

One of the latest changes that has been made to the hit competition series is hiring a new celebrity host. Back in 2020, Tyra Banks became the host of the show as Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews exited their co-hosting positions, as Us Weekly wrote. Burke also discussed how Banks began hosting during the COVID-19 pandemic and stated that "[Banks] had a lot of pressure being able to be a part of a well-oiled machine here on 'Dancing with the Stars.'" Major news outlets then reported on the story, such as The U.S. Sun, who wrote in a headline that Burke was "hint[ing] at former host Tom Bergeron's return to show" with this remark. Burke has since responded to this coverage to set the record straight.