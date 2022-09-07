Cheryl Burke Makes Her Feelings About Tyra Banks Crystal Clear
Cheryl Burke is opening up about recent comments she made regarding newer "Dancing with the Stars" contributors. The longtime "DWTS" performer made headlines last month after she spoke to journalist Allison Kugel in an episode of her YouTube series, "Allison Interviews," about the evolution of "DWTS." Burke noted that "it's important" to allow the series to shift before sharing her thoughts on the position of new "DWTS" cast members. "I think it's important that we see these changes," Burke said. "There's a comfort knowing that the show is still . . . the foundation is there, but it's nice to throw in some newbies. Whether they survive is another question."
One of the latest changes that has been made to the hit competition series is hiring a new celebrity host. Back in 2020, Tyra Banks became the host of the show as Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews exited their co-hosting positions, as Us Weekly wrote. Burke also discussed how Banks began hosting during the COVID-19 pandemic and stated that "[Banks] had a lot of pressure being able to be a part of a well-oiled machine here on 'Dancing with the Stars.'" Major news outlets then reported on the story, such as The U.S. Sun, who wrote in a headline that Burke was "hint[ing] at former host Tom Bergeron's return to show" with this remark. Burke has since responded to this coverage to set the record straight.
Cheryl Burke 'respect[s]' Tyra Banks 'very much'
Dance pro Cheryl Burke has nothing but positive feelings for model and host Tyra Banks. After Burke's interview on "Allison Interviews" attracted media attention, Burke took to social media to discuss these news articles. In an Instagram story from September 6, Burke addressed an article from The U.S. Sun which claimed that Burke alluded to "former host Tom Bergeron's return to show after 'newcomer' Tyra Banks felt 'pressure' joining series." Burke stated that this was "taken out of context," per Heavy. "Please stop starting drama that's not necessary. It is not true," Burke said. "I think Tyra's doing a great job. I love Tom . . . it doesn't mean anything but that."
In addition, on September 7 the performer talked about the subject in an episode of her podcast, "Burke in the Game," on which Bergeron was her guest. "I respect [Banks] very much," Burke said. "I want to be clear that when I say I would love Tom Bergeron to come back to the show, that doesn't entail necessarily that Tyra has to be fired or I don't want Tyra there." These comments reflect other favorable remarks Burke has made about Banks in the past. "I think [Banks is] great. She really is. And I look forward to seeing what she's wearing every week!" Burke told Us Weekly in 2020 when asked about Banks hosting "DWTS." She also called Banks "very real" as a host of the show.