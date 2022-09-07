Emily Ratajkowski Publicly Acknowledges Her Split For The First Time

Back in July, Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard shocked pop culture enthusiasts when they called it quits. The two, who share a son named Sylvester, had been married for four years before their break-up announcement. At the time, a source revealed to People that the decision to divorce came from Ratajkowski. "She's doing okay. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom," the source added. While the two refrained from making a statement, Page Six reported that cheating on Bear-McClard's lead to their relationship's demise. "Yeah, he cheated. He's a serial cheater. It's gross. He's a dog," the source explained to the news outlet.

Since that fateful day, Ratajkowski has seemingly taken steps to move on and begin a new chapter of her life. At the start of September, the "iCarly" actress moved out of their shared home (per Us Weekly). "She got an apartment downtown to get away from her ex and start her new life," a source revealed. "They're only speaking to each other through the nanny."

Alongside her new home, the popular model has also started to open up about her former relationship and dating life via social media.