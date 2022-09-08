What Dwayne Johnson Really Thinks About Brendan Fraser's Career Comeback

Brendan Fraser has been generating major buzz for his comeback performance in "The Whale." The film revolves around the relationship between a reclusive English teacher and his teenage daughter, who's played by "Stranger Things" star Sadie Sink. Fraser went through a dramatic physical transformation for the character, who weighs 600 pounds. He told Newsweek, "The wardrobe and costume was extensive, seamless, cumbersome."

Fans are delighted to see Fraser gracing the big screen once again. The actor has been candid about his past personal struggles, including his story of alleged sexual abuse. He also has been open about needing numerous surgeries after incurring multiple injuries from doing movie stunts. In a 2018 article for GQ, called "What Ever Happened to Brendan Fraser?," he revealed just how taxing filming was, saying, "By the time I did the third 'Mummy' picture in China, I was put together with tape and ice — just, like, really nerdy and fetishy about ice packs."

Though Fraser has had his share of challenges in Hollywood, he's still holding strong. And one former co-star is thrilled to see the beloved actor thriving.