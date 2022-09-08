Why People Don't Feel Sorry For Melania Trump After The FBI Raid On Mar-A-Lago

Former president Donald Trump got a temporary reprieve from the steady drip of bad news about the classified documents that were seized from Mar-a-Lago, but even a guy he once hired, former U.S. attorney general Bill Barr, believes that Judge Aileen Cannon erred in her decision to allow the seized materials to be reviewed by a "special master." Barr told Fox News, "The opinion, I think, was wrong, and I think the government should appeal it."

The judge's order halted the Department of Justice's own review of the documents, but not before vague descriptions of the contents of some classified materials were revealed by the press. According to The Washington Post, a document of particularly sensitive nature contained information about a foreign government's nuclear program. But a source close to former first lady Melania Trump told CNN that her biggest concern about the criminal investigation of her husband wasn't the possibility that he may get in serious legal trouble for keeping said materials at his home-slash-beach club. Rather, Melania was purportedly unhappy that FBI agents searched her quarters. "It annoyed her," said the insider.

Another source told Radar that Melania even had to replace her underwear. "Most people don't know that Melania is a bigger germaphobe than her husband. She hates people touching her and certainly doesn't want to put on lingerie that FBI agents have had their hands all over," they revealed. But Trump critics aren't exactly crying crocodile tears over the woman with the $75,000 crocodile Birkin.