Donald Trump's Reaction To Queen's Death Strikes Uncharacteristic Tone

On September 8, 2022, Buckingham Palace tragically announced the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Shortly after the news broke, former President Donald Trump issued a lengthy statement on Truth Social in a very uncharacteristic tone. While many are used to seeing Trump use harsh language and going on rants, his tribute to Queen Elizabeth was a touching one. "Melania and I are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Together with our family and fellow Americans, we send our sincere condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom during this time of great sorrow and grief," Trump wrote in the first post of a series of three, while also touching on the queen's "tremendous legacy."

In his second post, Trump shared that he and Melania would forever "cherish" their time together with the queen. "What a grand and beautiful lady she was—there was nobody like her!" he gushed. In Trump's third and final post, he sent his "thoughts and prayers" to the people of the United Kingdom during such a difficult time. "May God bless the Queen, may she reign forever in our hearts, and may God hold her and Prince Philip in abiding care," he concluded.

Since the news of Queen Elizabeth's death, current President Joe Biden has also released a statement, writing that Queen Elizabeth "was more than a monarch" and that she "defined an era," via Sam Stein. There's no doubt that she will be sorely missed.