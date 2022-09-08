President Joe Biden Reflects On The Queen's Life After Her Tragic Death

President Joe Biden has spoken out amid the sad news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Many famous faces have paid tribute to the longest reining monarch in British history after it was confirmed on September 8 that she had passed away, including a slew of political figures.

Former President Donald Trump was one of the first to share a statement, posting a message via Truth Social on behalf of himself and his wife, Melania Trump. "Together with our family and fellow Americans, we send our sincere condolences to the royal family and the people of the United Kingdom during this time of great sorrow and grief," he wrote. "Queen Elizabeth's historic and remarkable reign left a tremendous legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain. May God bless the Queen, may she reign forever in our hearts."

Former President Barack Obama also posted a lenghty statement online on behalf of himself and his wife, writing in part alongside Michelle Obama in a joint Twitter post, "[We] are grateful to have witnessed Her Majesty's dedicated leadership, and we are awed by her legacy of tireless, dignified public service. Our thoughts are with her family and the people of the United Kingdom at this difficult time."

Now, the current president has broken his silence with a touching message of his own.