Barack Obama Shares Emotional Tribute After The Queen's Death

On September 8, the world was informed of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in history. The queen served the United Kingdom for just over 70 years, having celebrated her Platinum Jubilee in June. Throughout her decades on the throne, Elizabeth corresponded with many different heads of state, including numerous presidents of the United States. She first came to the U.S. as a princess in 1951, according to The White House Historical Association, and had since "met more U.S. presidents than other head of state." She last met with President Joe Biden in 2021, when he traveled to Cornwall to visit with her, per Politico. And while her final visit to the United States was in 2007, she did subsequently meet with then-Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump in the United Kingdom, keeping a close relationship between the two nations alive throughout her long reign.

Many have taken the time to express their condolences over the death of the queen, including former President Donald Trump and the current White House itself. Former President Barack Obama and his wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama, also took the time to craft a sweet and caring response to the death of the queen.