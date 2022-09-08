Barack Obama Shares Emotional Tribute After The Queen's Death
On September 8, the world was informed of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in history. The queen served the United Kingdom for just over 70 years, having celebrated her Platinum Jubilee in June. Throughout her decades on the throne, Elizabeth corresponded with many different heads of state, including numerous presidents of the United States. She first came to the U.S. as a princess in 1951, according to The White House Historical Association, and had since "met more U.S. presidents than other head of state." She last met with President Joe Biden in 2021, when he traveled to Cornwall to visit with her, per Politico. And while her final visit to the United States was in 2007, she did subsequently meet with then-Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump in the United Kingdom, keeping a close relationship between the two nations alive throughout her long reign.
Many have taken the time to express their condolences over the death of the queen, including former President Donald Trump and the current White House itself. Former President Barack Obama and his wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama, also took the time to craft a sweet and caring response to the death of the queen.
Barack and Michelle Obama released a sweet statement
Like many other heads of state, former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama got the chance to meet Queen Elizabeth II and develop a relationship with her. Upon her death, the Obamas released a sweet statement detailing the history of the queen's reign and all she had witnessed and endured during her 70 years on the throne, as well as including a more personal note talking about the relationship among the three of them that they had come to cherish and adore.
The statement also pointed to the aid Elizabeth provided them, as the Obamas' state visit to the United Kingdom occurred during their first term in office, "when we were just beginning to navigate life as President and First Lady," per ABC News. The Obamas went on to write, "She welcomed us to the world stage with open arms and extraordinary generosity. Time and again, we were struck by her warmth, the way she put people at ease, and how she brought her considerable humor and charm to moments of great pomp and circumstance." They then expressed their condolences to the people of the United Kingdom and her family, and said they were "awed by her legacy of tireless, dignified public service." She most certainly will be missed by the Obamas and all those who knew her.