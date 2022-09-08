Lisa Vanderpump's Touching Words About The Queen Will Leave You In Tears

News of Queen Elizabeth II's death on September 8 sent shockwaves across the globe and incited instant reactions from politicians, like President Joe Biden, and musical superstars, such as British countryman Elton John. Lisa Vanderpump was among the throng of celebs who immediately took to social media to share touching tributes to the late queen.

The "Vanderpump Rules" star posted a message on Instagram, simply uploading a statement in lieu of an image amid this solemn event. "We knew this day was inevitable but such overwhelming sadness at the loss of one of the most inspirational women the world has known," Vanderpump wrote. The United Kingdom-born reality star shared how Elizabeth II's legacy and death left an impact. "Not just a monarch but also a matriarch to our country and the commonwealth," the Bravo-lebrity included in the heartfelt text. Vanderpump's followers showed up in the comment section to echo her sentiments. "Our country and the world is a much sadder place now," one responded.

A couple years earlier, in January 2020, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum discussed how she cared about the royal family. Vanderpump was upset when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were stepping away. "I think it's a shame ... I think we need them," she told Us Weekly at the time, while mentioning how impactful Markle's "feminist" outlook could be on the royals and the nation as a whole.